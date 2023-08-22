 MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In Datia

MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In Datia

The construction works inaugurated by Chouhan include the construction of a new bridge on Sewda Sindh river to be built at a cost of 32.59 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Gwalior.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Sewda in Datia district and laid the foundation stone of various development and construction works worth more than Rs 159 crore on Tuesday. During his visit, CM Chouhan  also took out a Jandarshan Yatra and attended the Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Sammelan.

The construction works inaugurated by Chouhan include the construction of a new bridge on Sewda Sindh river to be built at a cost of 32.59 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Gwalior. 

Read Also
WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For...
article-image

Other works include construction of 21 kilometer long Indargarh, Pandokhar Samthar Road by Public Works Department at a cost of 30 crores, construction of high level bridge on Pahuj river on Singhpura to Taidot road in Datia district at a cost of 11 crore 95 lakhs by Public Works Department Setu Gwalior, Bhander CM Rise School by Police Housing Board at a cost of 39 crore 89 lakhs of education department.

Police increases surveillance on AAP leaders

On the preparations made by the Aam Aadmi Party to gherao and show black flags on the arrival of the Chief Minister in Sewda, the police have actively taken the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Dubey in Indargarh under surveillance. According to the AAP leader, the police force is present at his residence. Giving the above information, State Joint Secretary Jayendra Singh Somvanshi has said that the party will reply to such action.

Read Also
WATCH: Autorickshaw Spotted Carrying 22 Passengers--Some Seated On Roof, Others Clung To Back;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In...

MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In...

MP: Bhopal Science Centre Readies For Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing

MP: Bhopal Science Centre Readies For Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing

Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

MP: BJP MLA Conducts His Own Election For Evaluation Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

MP: BJP MLA Conducts His Own Election For Evaluation Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For...

WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For...