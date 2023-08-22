MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In Datia

Twitter

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Sewda in Datia district and laid the foundation stone of various development and construction works worth more than Rs 159 crore on Tuesday. During his visit, CM Chouhan also took out a Jandarshan Yatra and attended the Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Sammelan.

The construction works inaugurated by Chouhan include the construction of a new bridge on Sewda Sindh river to be built at a cost of 32.59 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Gwalior.

Other works include construction of 21 kilometer long Indargarh, Pandokhar Samthar Road by Public Works Department at a cost of 30 crores, construction of high level bridge on Pahuj river on Singhpura to Taidot road in Datia district at a cost of 11 crore 95 lakhs by Public Works Department Setu Gwalior, Bhander CM Rise School by Police Housing Board at a cost of 39 crore 89 lakhs of education department.

Police increases surveillance on AAP leaders

On the preparations made by the Aam Aadmi Party to gherao and show black flags on the arrival of the Chief Minister in Sewda, the police have actively taken the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Dubey in Indargarh under surveillance. According to the AAP leader, the police force is present at his residence. Giving the above information, State Joint Secretary Jayendra Singh Somvanshi has said that the party will reply to such action.

लाड़ली बहना योजना बहनों का सम्मान तथा स्वाभिमान बढ़ाने वाली योजना है। मेरे जीवन का हर क्षण बहनों के कल्याण तथा समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित है।



आज सेवढ़ा, जिला दतिया में आयोजित मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना सम्मेलन में सहभागिता कर ₹159 करोड़ से अधिक की लागत के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का…

