 MP: Five Drug-Peddlers Held, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 60K Seized Sendhwa
MP: Five Drug-Peddlers Held, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 60K Seized Sendhwa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
MP: Five Drug-Peddlers Held, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 60K Seized Sendhwa

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five peddlers with 24 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 60,000 at two different spots in the district on Monday.

According to ASP Man Singh Thakur, Barwani police station in-charge Baldev Singh Mujalda was tipped-off about four persons roaming suspiciously in the area. Mujalda formed two teams, blocked the road at Reva Circle and vehicle checking drive.

The team stopped a motorcyclist on Anjad Road and sought identification papers. The driver identified himself as Kundan Solanki and the pillion rider as Sapna Chauhan. The police recovered two 12-gram packets of brown sugar worth Rs 30,000 from them.

Similarly, Barwani police caught Darshan alias DK Kachnare and Arbaz Mansuri, two motorcyclists near Kasrawad Puliya. Two packets of brown sugar, each weighing 12 grams and worth R 30,000, were also confiscated from them. Shubham Kushwaha was also arrested. Police have registered separate offences against the criminals involved.

