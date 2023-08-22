MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal Region

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the next 2 to 3 days could see a lively monsoon in MP's Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar regions. In some districts of these areas, moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.

The cities of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, among others, may experience a mix of sun and clouds, with chances of light rain.



Bhopal received a morning drizzle. According to senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh, Tuesday could bring heavy rainfall to around 25 districts, including Gwalior and Sagar.

He explained that a cyclonic circulation is active in the western-northern part, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in various districts within 24 hours. This system will move from north to west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

As a result, Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar regions could witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the state has received slightly less rainfall as of now compared to the normal amount by 6%. Eastern parts have received 3% less rainfall, while western areas have witnessed 9% less.

Narsinghpur has experienced the highest rainfall with over 41 inches recorded so far. Sivani with 37 inches, Mandla-Jabalpur with 35 inches, and Dindori with over 34 inches of rainfall have also seen substantial showers.

Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, and Narmadapuram have recorded 28 inches or more of rainfall. Damoh, Katni, Neemuch, and other districts have seen over 24 inches of rainfall.

Weather forecast:

Expect Heavy Rainfall: Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Shyopur Kalan, Satna, Anuppur, Dindori, Sivani, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and more.

Expect Light Rainfall: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dewas, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and more.

Bhopal: Light showers possible. Weather may change in Kolar, Bairagarh, and Bairasia.

Indore: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated drizzles are also possible.

Gwalior: Alert for heavy rainfall. Some districts might also witness heavy showers.

Jabalpur: Changing weather. Isolated drizzles expected at some places.

Ujjain: Expect isolated drizzles. Weather change likely in the district.

