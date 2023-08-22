 Indore: Congress Stages Silent Protest Against Increasing Crime Rate
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders on Monday staged a silent protest against increasing crime in the city mainly due to the murders that took place in last one week.

“Indore was known for its peace once, but now, it is turning into the crime capital of the country. Four murders had taken place in the city in last one week, apart from other crime incidents,” Congress leaders said.

They also added it has become a matter of concern as people are afraid of moving out of the houses. “It is time when the police must act against the criminals and to maintain the law and order in the city.

However, the cops are busy in working for the BJP and responsible authorities of the government are busy in ‘collecting’ funds for them,” the Congress leaders said.

The agitating leaders also added that they placed a memorandum before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square. “Police have become inactive in the city due to which the number of incidents is increasing in the city.

Police should get the liquor shops to shut at the scheduled time and must act against the chain of drug supply in the city,” the agitators said. City Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Rajesh Choukse, Pintu Joshi,Arvind Bagdi, Girish Joshi,VivekKhandelwal, Anoop Shukla, and others were present.

