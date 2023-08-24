MP Weather Update: State 7% Short Of Rain Quota; Heavy Showers Likely In Rewa, Sagar & Shahdol Regions

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state met department predicted that regions including Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol divisions, along with their surrounding districts, might experience heavy rainfall on Thursday. A refreshing drizzle was reported in Bhopal during the morning hours. Narmadapuram also received some much-needed rain.

Showers are expected to continue in Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, contributing to a good spell of monsoon.

Ved Prakash Singh, a senior meteorologist, explained that in the past 24 hours, a cyclonic circulation was active in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to local weather reports, this system has weakened and moved further towards southern Uttar Pradesh. Its influence was felt in the Gwalior-Chambal region. It is expected to weaken even more, leading to drier weather conditions.

MP has received an average of 25.85 inches of rainfall so far, while the expected amount by this time should have been 27.84 inches. Overall, the rainfall is about 7% below the expected level. The eastern region has seen 4% less rainfall than average, while the western region is facing a deficit of 10% from the average.

Some key rainfall statistics:

Narsinghpur has received the highest rainfall, exceeding 41 inches.

Significant rainfall, surpassing 37.53 inches, has been recorded in Sivani, and 35 inches in Mandla-Jabalpur.

More than 28 inches of rain has been registered in cities like Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, and Narmadapuram.

Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore, and Vidisha have seen more than 24 inches of rainfall.

Anticipated Weather Conditions:

Heavy Rainfall Areas: Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol regions are expected to witness intense rainfall.

Light Rainfall Areas: Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, and other areas may experience light and scattered showers.

Weather Forecast:

Bhopal: The weather will alternate between sunny and cloudy conditions. Some areas, including Kolar, might receive intermittent showers.

Indore: The skies will remain mostly clear. Heavy rainfall is not likely.

Gwalior: Sunnier conditions are anticipated, leading to warmer temperatures. No heavy rainfall is expected.

Jabalpur: Light showers might occur, with a mix of sun and clouds in the region.

Ujjain: There is a possibility of scattered showers, but heavy rainfall is unlikely.

