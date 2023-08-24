Indore: High Power Panel Submits Report In Land Mafia Case; Hearing On Sept 26 | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high-power committee constituted by the High Court to look into the matter of victims of Phoenix, Kalindi Gold and Satellite Townships, on Wednesday submitted its report in the court. which in turn has fixed September 26 as date for hearing in the case.

The hearing was held in the High Court on Wednesday against Indore's land mafia Champu Ajmera, Nilesh Ajmera, Happy Dhawan, Chirag Shah and others who are accused of taking people for a ride in the land case. The committee headed by retired High Court judge Ishwar Singh Srivastava presented the report.

On the basis of this report, all the parties in the case will keep their side before the court.

Although the government advocate was for quick hearing in the case, the court gave four weeks for the land mafia to present their side.

During the hearing, the government advocates informed the HC that Nilesh Ajmera, who is absconding, did not show up before the committee even once. To this, the High Court said that it will pass orders on the basis of the report of the committee.

The High Court is likely to put a lot of reliance on the report of the committee in the case. On the basis of this report, the court may decide whether the land mafia compensated the victims or not.