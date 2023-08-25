Madhya Pradesh: Govt Employees To Remain On Mass Leave Today |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh government will be on a collective leave on August 25 to fulfil the 39-point demands on the call of United Front. In order to make the movement successful, the employee leaders on Thursday went to the offices and took gate meetings and got the leave applications filled.

Man Singh Chauhan, district president of MP Officers and Employees’ United Front, told that the officers and employees will express their anger towards the government by gathering at Tower Chowk at 11 am. Morcha’s divisional president and senior deputy provincial president of Clerk’s Union, Devendra Vyas said that there is fierce resentment among the employees due to the government not fulfilling their just demands.

To give the same pay scale of the clerical staff, to make 2,400 instead of 1,900 at the time of appointment of assistant grade 3 grade pay, CPCT, restoration of old pension, increase in house rent allowance and other allowances, removal of ban on promotion, payment of arrears of dearness allowance, implementation of health insurance scheme with immediate effect, giving pay scale of promotion to teacher / assistant, giving promotion in place of higher post, changing the name of posts of driver / peon, increase of washing allowance of Rs 50 per month to peon are their main demands.