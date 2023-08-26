Indore: Medical Negligence Death In MY Hospital, Family Prepares Pyre On Premises As Mark Of Protest | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a mark of protest against doctors, the family and friends of the 15-year-old boy who died in MY Hospital on Thursday alleged due to wrong treatment, attempted to burn the boy’s body inside the MY Hospital premises.

The deceased’s family started preparing a pyre to perform the last rites on the hospital premises on Friday. They are piled up with logs and cow dung cakes on top of it. The agitating family was demanding that the post-mortem should not be done at the MY Hospital but at Aurobindo Hospital.

However, police pacified the family members, and they dismantled the pyre and allowed the post-mortem in the MY Hospital. The family members had also staged a demonstration at Malwa Mill Square against the doctors.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College administration has constituted a five-member probe team to investigate the matter and submit a report in three days. “We have constituted a five-member probe panel headed by Dr KK Arora.

The committee will submit its report in three days following which action would be taken,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said. The committee has already started an investigation and held the initial meeting on Friday. Statements of the doctors and staff will be registered on Saturday.

Prem Kashyap, 15, a resident of Goma Ki Phel, died on Thursday allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors and staff in treatment. The family members said that the nurse had given a wrong injection after which she called the unit in-charge Dr Yamini Gupta who confirmed the same and tried to change the treatment papers.

However, the doctors of ENT department and MY Hospital administration denied the claims of negligence and said that it might be the reaction of any of the drugs given to the patient.

