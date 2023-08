MP: Shivraj Inaugurates Devpt Works Worth ₹548 Cr At Congress' Katangi Constituency In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated development works worth Rs 548 crore in Katangi village in Jabalpur district on Friday. Notably, BJP lost to Congress candidate on Katangi seat in 2018 assembly elections.

Addressing Ladli Behna Sammelan, CM Chouhan reiterated, "We want women to earn name in politics, so our government decided that 50% seats will be reserved for women in all the local body elections."

He further congratulated ISRO scientists for succesfull landing on the Moon.

Further he said, "Along with recruitment in government jobs, many schemes for self-employment have also been launched under Mukhya ‍ Yamantri Sikho-Kamao scheme."