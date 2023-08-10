AIIMS-Bhopal Develops Dryer To For Sample Preservation

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has developed an advanced sample dryer, which holds immense potential for transforming sample preservation techniques in the field of forensics.

This innovative technology significantly reduces the time required for sample drying compared to conventional methods, such as drying samples under a ceiling fan. In fact, the effective drying time for samples has been reduced by up to 27 times using the Sample’s Dryer. Along with this, it also reduces the hazards to the working staff dealing with the biological samples.

The conventional challenges in sample preservation, specifically in cases involving crime scenes and healthcare settings, have been a longstanding concern. Due to the time lag of several months between sample collection and transportation to relevant forensic science laboratories, the quality of samples often degrades significantly. This degradation compromises proper analysis and, consequently, justice in cases where evidence is vital.

Objective was to devise a cutting-edge sample drying mechanism capable of arresting sample degradation, particularly by eliminating moisture. Over the course of a year-long research initiative, the team conducted a series of experiments involving various samples such as water and blood-soaked cotton, bone, muscle, blood smears, seminal and salivary stains etc.

They meticulously designed a chamber equipped with multiple air fans to facilitate vertical, horizontal, and circular airflows. This novel approach, coupled with the use of an air blower with a heater, effectively controlled temperature and humidity levels within the chamber, ensuring optimal sample drying.

After developing this design the doctors at AIIMS took help of a local manufacturer at Govindpura to make it as equipment in reality.

