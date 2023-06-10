MP: AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Green Cards For Priority Treatment To Family Of Eye Donors

Photo: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an initiative to encourage residents for eye donation, AIIMS-Bhopal has started a facility of Green Cards.

These Green Cards will be given to two relatives of eye donor.

These Green Card holders will be given priority in treatment and will not have to wait in long queues.

As per the AIIMS, initiative of 'Green Card' has been taken to give priority to any two closely-related family members of eye donors in medical checkup and treatment.

Fore eye donation, you can call on 0755-2983988 or email at eyebank@aiimsbhopal.edu.in .