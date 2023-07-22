MP: AIIMS Bhopal Records 1 Lakh QR-Based OPDs For Digital Health

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has successfully completed more than one lakh OPD registrations through a QR-based solution - scan and share. This is a quick and queue-less OPD Registration.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than one lakh digital tokens were generated by patients using scan and share services.

Country Completes 50 Lakh Registrations

As the country completes 50 lakh registrations, AIIMS Bhopal proudly shares its contribution with more than one lakh scan-and-share registrations.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

Minimises The Problem Of Long Queues

NHA has introduced a QR-Code-based solution in ABDM-powered facilities to enable patients to scan the QR code of the facility and share their demographic details and health records. This minimises the problem of long queues at health facilities and the entry of incomplete and inaccurate data.

AIIMS Bhopal’s initiative to promote scanning and sharing services is aimed at improving the patient experience and reducing waiting times during hospital visits. By implementing this service, they facilitate the digital sharing of medical records, allowing healthcare professionals to access relevant patient information quickly and efficiently.

Digital Health Record System Will Enhance Patient Care

AIIMS Bhopal is actively involved as a partner in the government's mandate to create a digital health record for the benefit of patients and establish a comprehensive digital infrastructure for healthcare records. The digital health record system will enhance patient care by enabling seamless access to medical information across different healthcare providers and locations.

AIIMS Bhopal’s focus on scan and share services and its collaboration with the government to create a digital health record demonstrate its commitment to improving patient care, reducing waiting times, and streamlining healthcare processes.

