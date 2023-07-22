ICAN6 To Bring Out Bhopal Declaration On Media Literacy, Says MCU Vice Chancellor Prof K G Suresh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Prof K G Suresh said media literacy is the solution to curb fake content and fake narrative on social media and conventional media platforms.

Every citizen in this country should be made media literate because right from the age of five years to 95, he or she is getting exposed to media. People are exposed to an overdose of information that is called infodemic. The conference will bring out 'Bhopal Declaration on Media Literacy'. Soon, a drafting committee will be formed to prepare the draft of the declaration that will be circulated to government and media institutions, he added.

Students And Teachers Should Have Exposure To Current Paradigm Of Research

Prof Suresh was speaking in an opening session of ICAN6 International Conference, organised under the joint aegis of DME College and Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in the city on Friday. Prof Suresh said, time had come for cooperation and collaboration between academic institutions only then we can share experiences and knowledge. Research carried out in two or three percent of the population in the USA cannot be implemented in India of 140 crore people.

“We should have scientific research. Students and teachers should have exposure to the current paradigm of research,” he said, adding that the media have focused on health and education related issues post Covid. People have renewed interest in health related problems. Cross media ownership, media objectivity and corporate agenda of media are the other issues where academics must have deliberations.

Virality Of Fake Content Is Challenge

In the panel discussion on media literacy, Jagran LakeCity University, Dean, Diwakar Shukla, said virality of fake content is a challenge.

Professor of Manav Rachna University, Kiran Bala, said people used to get medicine and treatment on their own following doctors' advice on social media platforms. It was very risky.

Parents Need To Be Aware

Professor of Miami University, USA, Jyotika Ramaprasad, said parents need to be aware of posting their children's pictures on social media. Dr Ambrish Saxena explained the need of media literacy and education for journalists and students. Prof Ujjwal Chowdhury highlighted various tools to check and curb fake content on social media.

DME media school, Dean and Convener of ICAN6 Prof Ambrish Saxena, shed light on objectives of the conference.

24 Books Had Been Published

Dr Sushmita Bala informed that 24 books had been published in ICAN international conferences so far. Around 45 research papers were presented in three parallel technical sessions in the second half of the conference.

Garima Patel conducted the proceedings. Dr Pavitra Shrivastav welcomed the guests.

Registrar Dr Avinash Bajpai and Manasvi Maheshwari proposed the vote of thanks.

Yoga Now Became Soft Power For India: Prof Chowdhury

Strategic advisor of Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, Prof Ujjwal Chowdhury, said Bollywood movies were earlier soft power for India abroad. But, Yoga has now become soft power for India. Yoga was known earlier, but the government granted institutional character to it by introducing International Yoga Day on June 21 with support of the UNO platform. Speaking on 'culture, identity and global media: myths and reality', he said Indian and Bollywood movies have massive following abroad and has promoted Indian talent across the globe. India's entertainment industry is experiencing rapid growth in various sectors, including television, web series, and streaming platforms. In the opening session, Prof Ramaprasad said communication is soft science and it should be taught with all subjects.

