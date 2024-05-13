MP: 'Ganda Pani Nahi Piya Ja Raha...' Over A Dozen Children Admitted To Hospital After Consuming Dirty Tap Water In Morena (WATCH)

MP: Over A Dozen Children Admitted To Hospital After Consuming Contaminated Tap Water In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen children fell sick in Morena due to consumption of contaminated tap water being supplied in the district. All the sick children have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment at present.

The problem had been persisting in the town for long but came to the fore on Sunday, when Phase-4 of voting is underway in 8 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, dirty tap water is being supplied to more than a hundred houses in Ward 28 of Morena city. The same water is used for household chores as well as for drinking. This has resulted in a spread of disease in the city leaving over a dozen children sick. This incident has alarmed the residents of the locality.

According to the residents, multiple complaints have been made before the Municipality and the Collector regarding the matter, but no remedial action has been taken in their favour till date.

According to the Councilor of Ward 28, cleaning is done once in fifteen days but meanwhile, filth gets accumulated in the water. Since people have no other option, they get forced to consume the dirty water.

“I have complained to the Commissioner as well as the Collector about this matter. But because I am a councilor of Bahujan Samaj Party, nobody pays attention to me. Even the sanitation inspector of my ward does not listen to me. I am not heard anywhere. Now you tell me what I should do?”