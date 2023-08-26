Indore: Vrikshabandhan Programme Organised | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Prakriti rakshati rakshitah” means the one who protects nature, nature also protects him and rakhi is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. We should not forget that our relationship with nature should be strong to increase the age of relationships.

As a form of social awareness, tying thread on trees was started from Chhattisgarh in 1992, later this proved to be very effective in Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, but at present there is a need to make it nationwide.

The coordinator of the programme, Swapnil Vyas said that we can establish an emotional relationship with nature and very easily inspire society to protect the environment. Keeping the same in mind, "Vrikshabandhan" will be organised at various places.

Today as a first step, we have organised this event at Atri Devi U.M.Vidyalaya, Sudama Nagar under the direction of principal Kusum Saini and Eco Club incharge Sunanda Tovar.

Senior environmentalist Dr O.P. Joshi was present at the inauguration of the Vrikshabandhan programme by Malav Manthan. The special guest of the programme was Gau Sevak Vijay Kothari.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth foundation day of Sakhi Bahinpa Maithilani group was celebrated at hotel Amar Vilas. On this occasion, women of the society wore green sarees as it is the month of Sawan.

Women and disabled children of Anubhuti Seva Sansthan performed Maithili rituals, folk songs and folk arts.

Earlier, the foundation day function was inaugurated by social worker Rekha Pandit, director of Anubhuti Seva Sansthan Chanchal Salaria and gynaecologist Shweta Jha by laying wreaths on the portrait of Maithili language poet Vidyapati and lighting lamps.

Ritu Jha, Sharda Jha, Sushma Jha and Soni Jha of Indore Sakhi Bahinpa Maithilani Group informed that there are more than 50,000 women members of Sakhi Bahinpa Maithilani Group in the country as well as abroad, who are promoting Maithili language, arts and culture in the country and abroad.

