MP: Speeding Tractor Carrying 4 Youths & 4 Buffaloes Overturns In Shivpuri, All Die

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four people and four buffaloes died after their speeding tractor-trolley lost control and overturned on the road in Karera of Shivpuri district on Saturday. Police rushed to the spot and pulled out the trapped dead bodies from the tractor's cabin. All four dead bodies have sent for the post-mortem.

According to information, Nasir Qureshi Nizamuddin Qureshi age 20 years, Sannu Qureshi son Salim Qureshi age 32 years, Sameer Qureshi age 22 years and Farman Qureshi age 25 years-- all residents of Purani Chhabni and Kotla Mohalla of Dhaulpur, Rajasthan were on their way back home after buying four buffaloes from the area. Suddenly, near Karera of Magrauni Chowki area, their vehicle lost control and overturned, said Sumit Sharma, in-charge of Narwar Chowki.

Magrauni Chowki police reached the spot and took out the injured from the cabin with the help of villagers. The cops rushed them to the hospital where doctors declared all four dead

