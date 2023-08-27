Bhopal: Cabinet Expanded To Woo Voters Of 40 Seats

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has stopped two mouths with one morsel by expanding the cabinet just three months before the election.

On the one hand, he tried to create an impact on 40 seats. On the other hand, he has shown his political strength by inducting the legislators, close to him, into the cabinet.

Since the BJP did not declare any chief ministerial candidate, there were canards about change in state leadership.

Nevertheless, by expanding the cabinet, Chouhan has shown his detractors that he is on good terms with the central leadership.

By inducting a four-term MLA Rajendra Shukla into the ministry, Chouhan has tried to woo the Brahmin voters in Vindhya region.

Although Girish Gautam from Vindhya region has been appointed Speaker of the House, yet it did not seem to have given benefits to the party there.

So, Chouhan tried to please the Brahmins of the region by giving Shukla a ministerial berth. The Brahmins have impact on 14 seats in the area.

Similarly, Chouhan has initiated Rahul Lodhi in his team to woo Lodhi voters as well as to pacify former chief minister Uma Bharti.

The cabinet expansion has also indicated that the Chief Minister has made efforts to influence the voters of Bundelkhand where the Lodhi voters have influence on 18 seats.

Bisen’s appointment as cabinet minister may have an impact on voters in Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara districts.

Bisen being inducted into the cabinet will influence eight seats in these districts.

Desires Remain Unfulfilled

When the BJP returned to power in 2020 by toppling the Congress government, the party legislators Ajay Vishnoi, Ramesh Mendela, Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur, Pradeep Laria, Harishanker Khatik, Nagendra Singh, Sitasharan Sharma and Sanjay Pathak, hoped that they would get ministerial berths.

Nevertheless, after the appointment of three ministers, only one post is left, so their desires to become ministers remain unfulfilled this time.

Traditions Broken To Please Uma

Traditions were broken to please former chief minister Uma Bharti. A first-time legislator has not been appointed a minister for many years. Only those who have been elected legislators for the second time are generally given ministerial berths. But Uma’s nephew and first-time legislator Rahul Lodhi has been made a minister.

BJP To Win Election Not For Cabinet Expansion, But For Chouhan: Uma

Former chief minister Uma Bharti attended the oath-taking ceremony of her nephew. Nevertheless, Rahul Lodhi visited Uma’s residence to take her blessings. At a press conference, Uma said the BJP would win the election not because of the cabinet expansion, but because of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s hard work.

Digvijaya Takes Jibe At Uma

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh tweeted, wishing to know whether Rahul Lodhi had taken permission before joining the cabinet. Had these people a little conscience they would have never joined the cabinet, Singh wrote.

