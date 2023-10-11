Moradabad Govt Hospital Shocker: Stray Dog Eats Food Kept Next To Unconscious Patient, Video Goes Viral

Twitter screengrab

A disturbing incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad District Hospital, where a stray dog was seen drinking the water and eating the meal kept for a patient. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the stray dog is seen drinking water intended for the patient, who is seen lying on the hospital bed. The canine also ate the food meat for the patient, who has been unidentified.

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CMO takes cognizance of incident

After the video went viral on social media, it triggered outrage, with some demanding explanation from the local authorities. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Moradabad’s District Hospital Kuldeep Singh took swift action and reportedly initiating an inquiry into the incident. Authorities are now working to implement measures preventing stray animals from accessing patient areas.

"I have taken cognizance of the video and ordered and asked the Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) to conduct a probe into the matter. Also, I have asked CMS to ensure that no animal enters the hospital," Singh reportedly said.

Dr Rajendra Kumar, the Medical Superintendent of Moradabad District Hospital, said that the authorities are working to verify the authenticity of the video and its origin. He also said that the staff members would be sensitized to prevent any recurrence of such negligence in the future.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)