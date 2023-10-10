Mumbai News: Sweeper Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 15-Year-Old Patient At Sir JJ Hospital

Mumbai News: Sweeper Arrested for Molesting 15-Year-Old Patient At Sir JJ Hospital | representational pic

Mumbai: A shocking case has come to light from Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where a sweeper reportedly molested a 15-year-old girl undergoing treatment at the hospital. The accused has been arrested after a complaint was lodged by the girl's mother at JJ Marg police station.

According to the information received from the police, the minor girl was admitted to the ICU of Sir JJ Hospital. Rohidas Solanki (40), who works as a sweeper, was changing the bed sheets there. During this, Solanki asked the girl's mother to throw the diaper in the dustbin. The girl's mother went to throw the diaper in the dustbin when Solanki misbehaved with the girl.

Attempted suicide case

The minor girl had an argument with her family members over some issue, after which she consumed her father's mental illness treatment pills. Her health deteriorated due to the consumption of these pills, leading to her admission to the hospital.

A police officer said that the girl's mother complained about the matter, after which the accused Solanki was arrested. Police have registered an FIR against Solanki under section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act 8, 10 & 12.