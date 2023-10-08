 Mumbai Crime: Auto Driver Brutally Thrashed And Stripped For Molesting Woman In Bhandup, 4 Held
Police arrested the four for assaulting and causing hurt to Bharat Maruthi Ghadge, who has been booked for molesting and assaulting a woman, along with the charges of trespassing.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Mumbai Police | Representative Image

Four people brutally thrashed a 42-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman. The four accused are identified as Sagar Yadav (26), Indar Jadhav (23), Akshay Waghote (21), and Tushar Parkar (29), got to know about a man Bharat Maruthi Ghadge, 42, who had allegedly molested a woman they were familiar with.

According to the police, Bharat, a rickshaw driver by profession, had entered the Ramabai Nagar area in Bhandup on October 6. He then entered the house of a woman where he allegedly molested her, which was noticed by the four accused. They started questioning Bharat about what he did and asked the same to the woman as well. Before he could say anything, Bharat was beaten up by them, and then they dragged him to a secluded place.

Victim's friend alerts family member

The matter first surfaced when Bharat’s friend Sushant Pendekar saw him being dragged by the four accused. Pendekar immediately called Sunil Ghadge, Bharat’s elder brother and informed him of the same. By the time Sunil reached the spot, Bharat was nowhere to be found, so he approached the Bhandup police.

However, by the time the police could do anything, Bharat was beaten black and blue by the four accused. They even stripped him semi-naked, after which he was hit by a cricket bat.

Four arrested for assaulting Bharat

After the police reached the spot, he was taken to Sion Hospital where the doctors informed the cops that Bharat had sustained major injuries on his chest and back.

Police arrested the four for assaulting and causing hurt to Bharat, who has been booked for molesting and assaulting a woman, along with the charges of trespassing. Bharat is still in hospital, receiving treatment, confirmed by the police.

