Mumbai Crime: 13-Year-Old Leaves Home For Tuition, Jumps In Front Of Train

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl jumped to death on the railway tracks from platform number four of the Mulund railway station on Friday. A resident of the MHADA Colony, Mulund East, the deceased was studying in class 8 at a BMC-run CBSE school.

According to the railway police, who are probing the case, the teen returned home from school as usual in the afternoon on the day of the incident. As per her regular schedule, she had her lunch and got ready for her tuition. “She then boarded an AC bus from her area and got down at Mulund station,” said a police official. The girl entered the railway station from the east side and reached platform number four, which is meant for CSMT-bound fast locals.

CCTV footage emerges

As per the CCTV footage, she waited for some time at the platform and appeared to be lost in her thoughts. Subsequently, the girl noticed the 6.10pm local pulling into the station. “As the train entered the platform, she simply got down. The deceased neither jumped nor missed her step. Instead she quietly stepped down and came under the speeding train,” the official added.

Her mangled body was sent to the Rajawadi Hospital while her family was informed based on the details retrieved from her tuition bag. “They were shocked to hear the news as nothing alarming had happened on that day or even earlier because of which the victim was possibly sad or troubled,” he said.

Further enquiry will continue with the family after they get done with her final rites. The police will shortly talk with the girl's school and tuition staff to find out the cause behind the extreme step. A case of accidental death has been registered in the matter.

