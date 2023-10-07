Palghar: Jilted Lover Kills Girl, Then Dies By Suicide

Navi Mumbai: Jilted lover commits suicide | IANS

Palghar: The accused of hacking to death an 18-year-old girl, Prabhakar Waghare (age 22) committed suicide on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. This incident came to light in the early hours of Oct 7 which has left a tragic end to the love affair.

An 18-year-old girl was hacked to death on Friday with a sickle near the college in Mokhada, Palghar district, where she was a student. Archana Laxman Udar (age 18) was studying at the Rayat Sikshan Sanstha Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Primary and Secondary Ashram School. As the institution has limited capacity, classes of the junior college are conducted at the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Senior College which is 500 meters away from the Ashram School.

When the students were returning to the school for lunch on Friday the accused, a 22-year-old boy, took advantage of the situation and struck Udar on the neck with the sickle before fleeing from the spot. The incident happened on a lonely stretch of the road at 12:30 p.m. Udar died on the spot of the accident.

The accused and the victim knew each other

The duo was well acquainted with each other for a long duration. Archana Udar had resided at Prabhakar's residence for over five months while she was pursuing her studies. The family of the accused, who lived in a Tulayachapada near Mokhada, had approached Udar's family who resides at Pimalpada which is far from Mokhada with a marriage proposal, but they were rebuffed, according to police.

Jilted lover kills victim

Prabhakar was annoyed by this development and had to plan to kill Archana two days before this incident which was her birthday. On Friday as the students were returning to their Ashram School for lunch unaccompanied by a teacher he started talking to Archana in a lonely patch of road. Her friends helping the duo privacy walked a few meters ahead. Prabhakar carried a sickle in a bag. After some disagreements with Archana, he attacked her on the neck.

After the incident, Prabhakar fled into the jungle. As he did not carry a mobile phone he could not be traced. The police carried out a search operation with the help of 40 - 50 local youth. Prabhakar's dead body was found near a lake near his residence this morning.

