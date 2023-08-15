Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected | FPJ

Palghar: The body of a missing driver was discovered on August 15 in the Ghats of Mokhada along the Palghar Nasik Road and is suspected to be a result of foul play. The driver, Asif Ghachi, 29, had been missing since August 12.

Asif Ghachi | Pankaj S Raut

Three unidentified individuals engaged an auto driver, Asif Ghachi, at Palghar Railway station to arrange a rented car for a trip to Nasik. Despite their reluctance to hire a tourist vehicle, Asif recommended his friend's Ertiga and shared the owner's contact. The trio called the car owner from an eatery and booked the Nasik trip, with the owner asking Asif to drive. The group departed Palghar at 4:30pm, however, by 6:30pm in the same evening, Asif was uncontactable. Family members approached Palghar Police station, reporting his absence after he failed to reach Nasik within the anticipated four-hour travel time. Meanwhile, the same car was spotted at multiple toll plazas along Samruddhi Highway, driven by unfamiliar individuals. The car was even spotted passing through Raipur in Chhattisgarh on August 13.

Head trauma and rope marks on neck

Asif’s body was found days later in the Morchundi jungle ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar, with visible signs of a head trauma and rope marks on the neck. Investigations are ongoing, with the post-mortem scheduled for the evening. Asif is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.