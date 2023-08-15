 Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected

Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected

The driver, Asif Ghachi, 29, had been missing since August 12.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected | FPJ

Palghar: The body of a missing driver was discovered on August 15 in the Ghats of Mokhada along the Palghar Nasik Road and is suspected to be a result of foul play. The driver, Asif Ghachi, 29, had been missing since August 12.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ratan Pipliya Loot Case: Missing Driver’s Body Found In Well Spirits Of Criminals...
article-image
Asif Ghachi

Asif Ghachi | Pankaj S Raut

Three unidentified individuals engaged an auto driver, Asif Ghachi, at Palghar Railway station to arrange a rented car for a trip to Nasik. Despite their reluctance to hire a tourist vehicle, Asif recommended his friend's Ertiga and shared the owner's contact. The trio called the car owner from an eatery and booked the Nasik trip, with the owner asking Asif to drive. The group departed Palghar at 4:30pm, however, by 6:30pm in the same evening, Asif was uncontactable. Family members approached Palghar Police station, reporting his absence after he failed to reach Nasik within the anticipated four-hour travel time. Meanwhile, the same car was spotted at multiple toll plazas along Samruddhi Highway, driven by unfamiliar individuals. The car was even spotted passing through Raipur in Chhattisgarh on August 13. 

Head trauma and rope marks on neck

Asif’s body was found days later in the Morchundi jungle ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar, with visible signs of a head trauma and rope marks on the neck. Investigations are ongoing, with the post-mortem scheduled for the evening. Asif is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

Read Also
West Bengal: Autorickshaw driver's body found in deserted area in Kolkata, locals vandalise nearby...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Bolsters Sanitation Efforts With 20 New Auto Tipper Trucks For Garbage...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Bolsters Sanitation Efforts With 20 New Auto Tipper Trucks For Garbage...

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening, Assaulting Bailiff Serving Court Summons

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening, Assaulting Bailiff Serving Court Summons

MahaRERA Asks Developers To Have Grievance Redressal Cell

MahaRERA Asks Developers To Have Grievance Redressal Cell

Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected

Palghar: Missing Driver's Body Found, Murder Suspected

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bank Account Holders In Bengaluru Held for Aiding Cyber Criminals

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bank Account Holders In Bengaluru Held for Aiding Cyber Criminals