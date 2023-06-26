Madhya Pradesh: Ratan Pipliya Loot Case: Missing Driver’s Body Found In Well Spirits Of Criminals Are High Under BJP Regime: Sisodia

FPJ

Narayangarh (Madhya Pradesh): The body of missing driver Kailash Modi who was allegedly kidnapped in Ratan Pipliya loot case was recovered from a well in Narayangarh town of Mandsaur district.

Agitated family members of the deceased along with Congress leaders staged a road blockade between Billod and Jodha Piplia by placing the dead body in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia accompanied with district panchayat member Bhopal Singh Solanki, district party vice-president Gunwant Patidar, block president Ishwarlal Dhakad and Vijesh Malecha also reached spot and sought justice for the deceased family and action against the accused.

Upon receiving information, Naib Tehsildar Vandana Harit tried to pacify protesters but failed in her attempt. Later, Malhargarh SDM Sonkar reached the spot and discussed with Congress leader Sisodia who demanded capital punishment for the accused after a quick trial in fast track court, Rs 1 crore financial aid to the victim’s family (having blind mother, wife and minor daughter) and demolition of illegal house of the accused. Sisodia mounted an offensive on the BJP government on the issue of law and order and alleged that spirits of criminals are high as a result of the state's failed law-and-order situation.

The morale of criminals in the state has been high since the arrival of the BJP government and broken law and order issue/situation. The SDM assured the kin of the deceased that they would take stringent action against the accused. The family members finally agreed to remove the body and the situation was brought under control. Sisodia alleged that local MLA and state finance minister Jagdish Deora was nearby in Narayangarh, but he did not bother to meet the victim's family even once. During which, Bhuwani Singh Chandrawat, Rod Singh Jhala, Devilal Patidar, Samrath Gurjar, Mukesh Patidar besides the villagers were also present.