Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sena UBT And Shinde Sena Candidates File Their Nomination Papers In Mumbai & Thane

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left and Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: UBT Shivsena candidates from South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant, South Central Mumbai candidate, Anil Desai and Thane candidate Rajan Vichare filed their nominations on Monday. Moreover, Eknath Shinde, led Shivsena candidate from South Central, Rahul Shewale file his nomination for fifth phase election, which is going to be conducted on May 20th.

On this occasion Shiv Sena leader Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray was prominently present. On this occasion, thousands of Shiv Sainiks and Mahavikas Aghadi allied leaders and activists were present in large numbers.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, Secretary Anil Desai submitted the nomination papers at Collector's Office, Old Custom House, Fort.

The procession started by paying floral tributes to the statue of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray near Regal Cinema in Fort. On this occasion, loud slogans such as 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji', 'Shiv Sena Zindabad', 'Uddhav Thackeray Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hai' were given. A large number of workers of Shiv Sena along with Congress, NCP, 'AAP', 'Peasant and workers party' and other cooperative parties of Mahavikas Aghadi were present.

Party flags were flying in the workers' hands. In the procession that lasted for about an hour, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party candidates were given a warm welcome. The UBT activist was expressing the belief that the traitors will be buried in this election and the Shiv Sena candidate will be elected with a record number of votes.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks women wearing saffron caps and saffron sarees participated in the huge procession that was taken out while submitting the nomination papers. Female workers were expressing a firm belief that Shiv Sena would win with 'flaming torch' raised in their hands. Many Shiv Sainiks also participated wearing saffron sadras, saffron caps and saffron neck ribbons.

A one hour long procession was organised. Instruments like, Dhol Tasha were played continuously. While the candidates of Shiv Sena were filling their applications, unity of the allied parties of Mahavikas Aghadi was seen today. All the constituent parties were openly supporting the Shiv Sena by hoisting party flags.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar, opposition leader Ajay Choudhary, Bhai Jagtap, Amin Patel, MP Chandrakant Handore, and Bhalchandra Mungekar, Corporator Ravi Raja from Congress, Priti Mennon from AAP, Arif Sheikh from SP and many other leaders were present.

Moreover, Rahul Shewale offered flower tribute to BalaSaheb Thackeray at his memorial at Dadar. He also offered tribute to Veer Sawarkar memorial and Chaitya Bhoomi at Dadar Shivaji park.

While speaking to Media said " opposition are spreading lie about Dharavi redevelopment project. I am confident about my win in this election." While targeting UBT candidate, Shewale said "those who did not even paid tribute to Sawarkar should not reach us Hindutwa."

In Thane, alliance party workers and UBT Shivsena workers supported well to Rajan Vichare. His procession Jamli naka, Tembhi Naka and old market area. Thousands of workers started gathering at Talao Pali area of Thane. Many Shivsainiks had come from Navi Mumbai area. Photos of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe were used in the procession. Many Shivsainiks had worn saffron clothes during procession.