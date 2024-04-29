 Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Top Cop Detains Serial Offender In Virar Under MDPA Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira- Bhayandar: MBVV Top Cop Detains Serial Offender In Virar Under MDPA Act

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Top Cop Detains Serial Offender In Virar Under MDPA Act

In the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the MBVV police are not leaving any stone unturned to nip chances of any untoward law and order situation in its bud.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
MBVV CP, Madhukar Pandey | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey detained a serial offender identified as Mastan Usman Shaikh under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

A resident of Gopcharpada area in Virar, Shaikh is notorious for his involvement in several crimes of serious nature including- extorting money from local builders and small-time businessmen, molestation, assaulting government servants, acid attack, attempt-to-murder and illegal possession of firearms.

After compiling the past history of his criminal activities, the senior police inspector of the Virar police station, prepared a proposal for Shaikh’s detention under the MPDA Act and submitted it to the DCP. Subsequently, the DCP forwarded the same to the police commissioner. Sensing the seriousness of Shaikh’s criminal activities which posed a threat to the law and order situation, the police commissioner issued orders of his detention under the provisions of the MDPA Act. 

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover 1854 Tins Of Stolen Cashew Nuts Worth ₹ 92 Lakh
article-image

He was sent to the Thane central jail. This is the first instance in which a goon has been detained under the MPDA Act by the MBVV police. The act empowers the district magistrate and the commissioner of police to exercise provisions under MPDA to detain a person who in their view is acting in manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. 

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Seizes 567 Kg Of 'Adulterated' Mawa From Luxury Bus In Kashimira
article-image

In the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the MBVV police are not leaving any stone unturned to nip chances of any untoward law and order situation in its bud. Apart from intensifying its operation to nab fugitives and wanted criminals, the MBVV police have also compiled a list of goons, anti-social elements and habitual trouble mongers for taking appropriate preventive action including issuance of externment (tadi-paari) orders in accordance to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 as per the gravity and nature of their offences. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate Policy Updates: NAREDCO, PEATA Host Knowledge Session; Check Details

Mumbai Real Estate Policy Updates: NAREDCO, PEATA Host Knowledge Session; Check Details

Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Top Cop Detains Serial Offender In Virar Under MDPA Act

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Top Cop Detains Serial Offender In Virar Under MDPA Act

Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospital Successfully Conducts Open Myomectomy Surgery On 32-Year-Old Woman By...

Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospital Successfully Conducts Open Myomectomy Surgery On 32-Year-Old Woman By...

‘Till I Am Alive, I Will Not Allow Change Of Constitution, Religion-Based Reservation’: PM Modi...

‘Till I Am Alive, I Will Not Allow Change Of Constitution, Religion-Based Reservation’: PM Modi...