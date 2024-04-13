Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover 1854 Tins Of Stolen Cashew Nuts Worth ₹ 92 Lakh

MBVV Police Recover 1854 Tins Of Stolen Cashew Nuts Worth ₹ 92 Lakh | Special Branch

The central crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to recover 1,854 tins (10 kg each) of cashew nuts worth Rs.92.70 lakh which was allegedly stolen and sold off to a third party by the transporter.

According to the police, the owner of an Udupi (Karnataka)-based processor and supplier of cashew products had hired a transporter to deliver 24.63 metric tonnes (2,469 tins of 10 kg each) of cashew nuts to two Gujarat-based traders on 2, April. However, when the consignment failed to reach the destination, the factory owner-Mohandas Vithal Shetty approached the Brahmavar police station in Udupi, Karnataka.

Theft Information Received, Unit Dispatched To Raid

An offence under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered against the transporter and two others at the Brahmavar police station on 6, April. Meanwhile, personnel from the central crime detection unit received information about the theft. “Under the guidance of our higher-ups including the commissioner and deputy commissioner (crime), our team coordinated with our counterparts deputed at the Brahmavar police station to get more details about the case.” said police inspector-Rahul Raakh.

Local Traders Houses Raided And Traders Arrested

Subsequently the unit activated their core informer network. Based on a tip-off provided by informants about the goods being sold to a local trader, the unit raided warehouses in Nallasopara and Vashi (Navi Mumbai) and recovered 1,854 tins (10 kg each) of cashew nuts worth Rs.92.70 lakh. While the trader who purchased the stolen booty has been arrested, the police are on the look-out of three suspects (all names withheld) including the mastermind for their involvement in the theft. “While we are trying to nab the suspects and recover the remaining material, the process was on to send the recovered consignment to its rightful owner.” said Raakh.

Further investigations in this case is underway.