Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh

The crime detection unit attached to the Bhayandar police have arrested two drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of heroin worth more than Rs.4.50 lakh on Friday. A patrolling team spotted an auto-rickshaw with two occupants including the driver moving around in a suspicious manner near Bhola Nagar in Bhayandar (west).

The police intercepted the vehicle and questioned the occupants identified as-Gautam Rameshchandra Gupta (30) and Sachin Radheshyam Gupta alias Batla (23) who failed to give satisfactory answers. Upon frisking Gautam was found to be in possession of 18 grams of heroin valued at more than Rs.4.50 lakh.

Police Seize The Drugs

While police seized the heroin and impounded the auto-rickshaw, the duo were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both have been remanded to custody and investigations were on to ascertain the source of the heroin and the potential buyers.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have intensified patrolling to weed out illegalities and anti-social elements in the region due to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.