 Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh

Both have been remanded to custody and investigations were on to ascertain the source of the heroin and the potential buyers.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

The crime detection unit attached to the Bhayandar police have arrested two drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of heroin worth more than Rs.4.50 lakh on Friday.  A patrolling team spotted an auto-rickshaw with two occupants including the driver moving around in a suspicious manner near Bhola Nagar in Bhayandar (west).

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Seizes 567 Kg Of 'Adulterated' Mawa From Luxury Bus In Kashimira
article-image

The police intercepted the vehicle and questioned the occupants identified as-Gautam Rameshchandra Gupta (30) and Sachin Radheshyam Gupta alias Batla (23) who failed to give satisfactory answers. Upon frisking Gautam was found to be in possession of 18 grams of heroin valued at more than Rs.4.50 lakh.

Police Seize The Drugs

While police seized the heroin and impounded the auto-rickshaw, the duo were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both have been remanded to custody and investigations were on to ascertain the source of the heroin and the potential buyers.

Read Also
FPJ Impact: Gunny Bags Removed, MBMC Starts Fitting Doors At Public Loo In Mira-Bhayandar; Check...
article-image

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have intensified patrolling to weed out illegalities and anti-social elements in the region due to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.       

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Arrested After Creating Ruckus Inside RAK Marg Police Station Over His Stolen Phone...

Mumbai News: Man Arrested After Creating Ruckus Inside RAK Marg Police Station Over His Stolen Phone...

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh

Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo With Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹ 4.5 Lakh

FPJ Impact: Gunny Bags Removed, MBMC Starts Fitting Doors At Public Loo In Mira-Bhayandar; Check...

FPJ Impact: Gunny Bags Removed, MBMC Starts Fitting Doors At Public Loo In Mira-Bhayandar; Check...

Bombay High Court: MCOCA Convicts Cannot Be Excluded From 2006 Remission Policy

Bombay High Court: MCOCA Convicts Cannot Be Excluded From 2006 Remission Policy

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Storey-Building In Bandra's BKC

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Storey-Building In Bandra's BKC