Palghar: 2 minor girls die by suicide over scolding from father for talking to boys | Representative Image

Palghar: Two minor girls residents of Talasari taluka in Palghar district died by suicide by hanging themselves to a tree.

The school-going girls, one studying in class eight and the other in class nine committed suicide on April 12 at Kurze Kompada in Talasari taluka. The police said that the father of both of the girls had scolded them for speaking with the boys of the locality.

Both of the girls were relatives and both were staying in neighbouring houses. Both of them were untraceable in the evening. Upon search they were found hanging to a tree at the backside of their residence.

The police have registered a complaint and are investigating the matter. Postmortem of the bodies of the deceased have been conducted and primarily with physical inspection the cause of death is said to be due to hanging. The detailed medical report is awaited said the PI of Talasari Ajay Vasavle.