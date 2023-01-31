e-Paper Get App
Palghar: Man slits wife's throat on suspicion of affair, attempts suicide later

Palghar: Man slits wife's throat on suspicion of affair, attempts suicide later

The woman died on the spot. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Maharashtra: Man kills wife on street on suspicion of affair, attempts suicide in Palghar | Representative Image
Palghar: A 45-year-old man from Boisar town in Palghar district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat on a street. The man later attempted suicide, police said. 

Prima facie, the man suspected his wife's fidelity and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He also slashed himself. 

Police personnel who rushed to the spot at around 12:30 pm found the man lying injured near the body of his wife and their two children crying. 

(more details awaited)

