Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Throng City Beaches To Offer Arghya As Chhath Mahaparv Concludes; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: As the first rays of the sun glimmered over Mumbai’s Arabian Sea on Tuesday morning, thousands of devotees stood waist-deep in the waters of Juhu Beach, offering arghya to the rising Sun to mark the conclusion of Chhath Mahaparv.
The shoreline turned into a sight of devotion and serenity, glowing diyas floating on the waves, devotional songs echoing in the air, and chants of “Chhathi Maiya Ji Ki Jai” uniting worshippers in faith and gratitude.
CM Fadnavis Joins Festivites At Juhu Beach
The two-day celebration, which began on Monday evening, saw a massive turnout across the city’s beaches, lakes, and ponds. Major gatherings were reported at Juhu Beach, Walkeshwar’s Banganga Tank, and in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the devotees at Juhu Beach, participating in the morning rituals and extending greetings to the people on the occasion.
“I am very happy to be part of the Chhath Vrat festival here at Juhu Beach. Lord Surya Narayan represents infinite energy, and this festival is a way to express gratitude towards him. Since 2014, our government has been working to make the festival more organised and grand, ensuring all necessary arrangements are made,” said Fadnavis, as devotees offered prayers around him.
While Chhath Puja traces its cultural origins to Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai has embraced the festival with growing fervour. The city’s vibrant North Indian community, along with locals from all backgrounds, now celebrates it with grandeur, transforming Mumbai’s beaches and water bodies into hubs of devotion and unity. At Banganga, devotees were seen performing traditional rituals, singing hymns, and lighting diyas as they prayed for the well-being of their families.
Massive Arrangements By BMC
To manage the massive turnout, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implemented extensive arrangements at 67 key locations across the city. Around 148 artificial ponds and tanks were set up to ensure clean and safe worship spaces, along with proper waste management facilities.
According to civic officials, over 400 changing rooms, temporary restrooms, Nirmalya Kalash, tables and chairs were provided, supported by additional staff for cleanliness. Each ward was assigned a coordination officer to liaise with police and traffic departments for smooth management.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/