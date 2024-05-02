Mytek Launches AI-Based Platform To Help Contractors Deliver Infra Projects On Time | Unsplash

Mumbai: With an aim to help contractors of infrastructure projects deliver projects in time, Navi Mumbai-based Infratech startup, Mytek Innovations Pvt Ltd has launched a first-of-its-kind digital platform that uses open artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The Artificial Intelligence-enabled platform can analyze the input cost required to complete a project and auto-generate a detailed, milestone-wise plan and reduce completion cost by 10-12%. More than 500 contractors and subcontractors are currently using this platform to plan rapidly and begin work without delays.

“Today, delays and budget overruns are commonplace in infrastructure projects. Mytek’s platform will be a powerful tool for contractors and subcontractors all around the country that helps contractors save costs and deliver projects on time. We are using the latest technologies to not only revolutionize project planning but also democratize it,” said Shivkumar Borade, founder and chief managing director of Mytek Innovations, founded in 2020 and recognized by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“We envision a future where advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, drives efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in every aspect of the industry. By providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of contractors, architects, and the infrastructure sector, we aim to empower professionals to overcome challenges, maximize productivity, and achieve unparalleled success. Our vision is to be at the forefront of this transformation, leading the way to a brighter, more efficient future for the construction industry,” Borade added.

“The users’ data on the cloud-based app is completely safe. It is encrypted and can't be damaged in any case,” Borade said and hoped that more and more people associated with various infrastructure projects in the state as well as country, get acquainted with this app and use it for maximum advantage.

By leveraging AI tools, Mytek’s platform offers better features that can take up to seven days to build a project plan from scratch and help contractors create a customized project plan instantly and allows editing the plan as and when needed. Mytek’s platform is free of cost and requires minimal knowledge of project planning tools, thus promoting entrepreneurship. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy for contractors, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, to use the tool.