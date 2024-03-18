Maharashtra: Police Force To Lean On AI Resources As Investigation Tool, Govt Gives Green Signal

Mumbai police | Vijay Gohil

Police in Maharashtra and Mumbai will now be able to tap into AI resources as an investigative tool in the coming years. With the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) applications nationwide, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has given the green signal to an initiative to integrate AI with the state's police force.

Maha Cabinet Approves Creation of SPV for AI In Police Force

At a cabinet meeting on Saturday, the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) dedicated to harnessing artificial intelligence within the police force was endorsed. Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis spearheaded the decision while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over this pivotal meeting.

Maharashtra Allocates Funds For AI Investigation

According to the resolution passed by the state cabinet, Rs 23.33 crore in funds will be allocated for the use of AI in investigation. This venture will entail collaboration between the state government, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, and Pinaka Technology Private Limited. The initiative will be called Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement (MARVEL).

In a concerted effort to combat the escalating menace of cybercrime, particularly in Mumbai, the state government has unveiled a crucial strategy, entailing the implementation of a semi-automated processing project, which has received cabinet approval.

Government Initiates 'Semi-Automated Processing' Project To Combat Cybercrime

The project aims to swiftly address computer related offences and is slated for imminent deployment. This initiative will be named Semi-Automated Processing, and the state government has approved a budget of Rs 75.89 crore for its execution. For this purpose, high-quality forensic workstations, data acquisition and analytic tools and data-processing servers will be procured.

The government asserts that with the implementation of this system, around 38,000 cases registered in the past three years will be solved. Moreover, the cabinet meeting also resolved to establish a centre of excellence in computer-aided justice science in the state, which is expected to expedite crime resolution processes. A budget allocation of Rs 41.66 crore has been sanctioned for this initiative, accompanied by the creation of 19 technical positions. The centre will have facilities for digital forensics and crime scene management, malware analysis, drone forensics, internet forensics, financial crimes, data forensics, and voice analysis.

Cabinet Approves Stricter Penalties for Property Defacement and Allocates Funds for Hi-Tech Initiatives

Additionally, the cabinet approved an amendment to Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995. This amendment mandates a one-year prison term and a fine of Rs 20,000 for property defacement, replacing the existing provision of a three-month imprisonment or a fine of Rs 2,000. Hi-tech advances for state, Mumbai Police n AI-Powered Investigations: Rs 23.30cr allocated for Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement (MARVEL) n Swift addressal of computer-related offences: Rs 75.89cr allocated for semiautomated processing n For computer-aided justice science offices: Rs 41.66cr allocated for establishing Centre of Excellence.