 Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Email ID Compromised, Says Police
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Email ID Compromised, Says Police

The police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections of the IT Act and are investigating.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar | File

An unknown person recently hacked into Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s email ID and sent an email to the governor, police said on Tuesday.

The email to Governor Ramesh Bais allegedly contained directives regarding the conduct of certain legislators in the assembly, according to the police.

Upon inquiry from the Governor's officer, Narwekar denied sending such communication which raised concerns about potential unauthorised use of his email.

The police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections of the IT Act and are investigating.

