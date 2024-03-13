13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: Greater Mumbai Police Defeat Bank Of Maharashtra To Enter Insurance Shield Final

Greater Mumbai Police recorded an authoritative 53-run victory against Bank of Maharashtra in an Elite Division semi-final match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Greater Mumbai Police managed to put on board a decent total of 165 for six wickets from their quota of 20 overs. The highlight of Mumbai Police innings was the half-century effort of Sachin Rao who smashed a 45-ball 65 runs. His teammates, Tanmay Mayekar contributed 30 runs and Shaun Rodrigues added 29 runs to swell the total. Aashutosh Mali took two wickets of 35.

Later, Mumbai Police bowlers did well to restrict Bank of Maharashtra to a low total of 102 for nine wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Jitesh Raut top-scored with 40 runs, while Kushaga Gupta three for 24, Atul More two for 11 and Swapnil Kulaye two for 30 claimed the bankers wickets.

In the other semi-final, United Patni Industries CC defeated BARC Staff SC by a convincing eight wickets to set up a clash with Greater Mumbai Police in the final.

Brief score – Plate Div (semi-finals): Greater Mumbai Police 165 for 6, 20 overs (Sachin Rao 65, Tanmay Mayekar 30, Shaun Rodrigues 29; Aashutosh Mali 2/35) beat Bank of Maharashtra 102 for 9, 20 overs (Jitesh Raut 40; Kushaga Gupta 3/24, Atul More 2/11, Swapnil Kulaye 2/30)

BARC Staff SC 124 all out, 20 overs (Ravindra Koli 52, Seepana Sri Harsha 29; Arman Pathan 3/22, Vinit Mistry 2/29) lost United Patni Industries CC 128 for 2, 17.2 overs (Al Saad Shaikh 54*, Swaraj Parulkar 36, Omar Patni 18*).