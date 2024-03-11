 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: United Patni Romps Into Summit Clash
Monday, March 11, 2024
United Patni Industries CC dished a good all-round performance and romped to a fluent eight-wicket victory against BARC Staff SC in a Plate Division semi-final match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Cross Maidan.

The heroes of United Patni CC’s win was medium pacer Arman Pathan who claimed 3 wickets for 22 runs and opening batsman Al Saad Sheikh who scored an unbeaten 54 runs to seal the win and a place in the final.

United Patni, electing to field, did well to restrict BARC Sports Club bowling them out for a paltry 124 runs from their 20 overs. Ravindra Koli was the only BARC opening batter who defied the United Patni bowling attack making 52 runs. Pathan was responsible for getting crucial wickets.

In response, United Patni comfortably chased down the target reaching 128 for the loss of two wickets in 17.2 overs. Besides Sheikh's solid unbeaten innings, Swaraj Palkar contributed 36 runs to complete the winning target.

In the second semi-final, Group Satellite cruised to an easy nine-wicket win against Larsen & Toubro SC to set up a clash with United Patni in the summit round.

Batting first, Larsen & Toubro managed to put on the board 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Akash Palande top-scored with 31 runs for Larsen & Toubro, while Vishal Yadav 2 for 20 and Shameet Shetty 2 for 11 got the wickets.

In reply, Group Satellite easily surpassed the winning target reaching 110 for the loss of just one wicket in 12.4 overs. Manas Chavan and Suraj Sharma scored unbeaten knocks of 43 and 39 respectively.

Brief scores – semi-finals: Larsen & Toubro SC 109 for 7, 20 overs (Akash Palande 31; Vishal Yadav 2/20, Shameet Shetty 2/11) lost Group Satellite 110 for 1, 12.4 overs (Manas Chavan 43*, Suraj Sharma 39*).

BARC Sports Club 124 all out, 20 overs (Ravindra Koli 52; Arman Pathan 3/22) lost United Patni Industries 128 for 2, 17.2 overs (Al Saad Sheikh 54*, Swaraj Palkar 36).

