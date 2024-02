13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: BARC Sports Club Register 10-Wicket Victory Over GIC Sports Club

BARC Staff Sports Club charged to a 10-wicket victory against General Insurance Company SC in a third round Plate Division match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and at Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, GIC Sports Club made 100 for 9 wickets from their 20 overs. Anikit Kadian scored runs while BARC bowlers Sagar K. 3 for 20, Digambar Tamore 2 for 6, Jaya Chandran 2 for 14 and Kuldeep Sahu 2 for 16 picked up the wickets. In reply, BARC SC easily chased the winning target reaching 104 for no loss in 15.2 overs. Opener Prashant Manapure and Ravindra Koli were both unbeaten on 52 runs and 34 runs respectively.

In another match, Mumbai Police riding on Swapnil Kulaye 44 runs defeated Vihang Enterprises CC by five wickets. Vihang Enterprises CC batting first made 125 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Jay Bakshi 26 runs, Imtiyaz Ahmed 26 runs and Pranav Nair 22 runs lifted the total. Anuj Giri bagged 3 for 27. In reply, Mumbai Police lost five wickets in scoring 129 runs in 18.5 overs. Besides Kulaye knock, Chintamani Kambli 26 runs and Pradnesh Lad 23 runs saw the Police team clinch the win.

Brief scores: Mumbai Ports Authority 46 all out, 16.5 overs (Omkar Karandikar 4/14, Manas Chavan 2/4, Vishal Vadav 2/6) lost Group Satellite CC 50 for 1, 7.1 overs (Deepak Gaikwad 30*).

Vihang Enterprises CC 125 for 8, 20 overs (Jay Bakshi 26, Imtiyaz Ahmed 26, Pranav Nair 22; Anuj Giri 3/27) lost Mumbai Police 129 for 5, 18.1 overs (Swapnil Kulaye 44, Chintamani Kambli 26, Pradnesh Lad 23; Aryan Patil 3/24).

Times of India 92 for 7, 20 overs (Shravan Bhosley 39, Shekar Kadam 31; Abhijeet Bansod 3/28) lost Reserve Bank of India 95 for 3, 15.2 overs (Vishwas Krishna 46; Pankaj Sawant 3/22).

GIC Sports Club 100 for 9, 20 overs (Anikit Kadian 37; Sagar K. 3/20, Digambar Tamore 2/6, Jaya Chandran 2/14, Kuldeep Sahu 2/16) lost BARC Staff Sports Club 104 for no loss, 15.2 overs (Prashant Manapure 52, Ravindra Koli 34).

MCGM Sports Club 139 for 9, 20 overs (Hrishkesh Patkar 43, Vandesh Kamankar 26, Sandesh Paralkar 21; Ashwin Shelke 2/20, Parth Chandan 2/26) lost United Patni Enterprises 140 for 7, 19.4 overs (Alsaadh Shaikh 56*; Sandeep Pawar 2/20, Prakash Solanki 2/20).