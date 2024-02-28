DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan Makes Disappointing Return To Competitive Cricket; Watch

Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter/G Krishnan

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his return to competitive cricket during the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 match between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Route Mobile Limited at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27.

Ishan Kishan has been under the scanner of BCCI selectors over his reluctance to partake in Ranji Trophy matches despite board instructing centrally contracted players to play the domestic matches in order to make a comeback to national side.

During his break away from cricket, wicketkeeper-batter was training with Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal for IPL 2024 at Kiran More Academy in Baroda.

Since IPL 2024 set to begin in March, Ishan Kishan decided to participate in a domestic tournament in order to assess his form and fitness. Representing RBI, the 25-year-old made a disappointing return to competitive cricket as he was dismissed for 19 off 12 balls during his team's 193-run chase.

Ishan Kishan's last international appearance for Team India was in a T20I match against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023. Jharkhand cricketer is yet to play a Test match since making his debut in the format against West Indies in July 2023.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ishan Kishan is likely to lose the BCCI central contract list for players due to unwillingness to play Ranji Trophy matches.