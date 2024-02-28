Andhra Cricket Association Alleges Hanuma Vihari's Teammates Signed Letter Of Support 'Under Threats': Report

Hanuma Vihari and ACA | Source: Twitter

Andhra Cricket Association reportedly alleged that former skipper Hanuma Vihari's teammates signed the letter of support to initiate him as captain 'under threats'.

Vihari has been at loggerheads with ACA after he was asked to resign as a captain following Andhra's opening Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Bengal for shouting at '17th player' who is Prudhvi Raj KN, who also happens to be the son of a politician in Andhra Pradesh.

The 30-year-old wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, where he made shocking revelations regarding his resignation from Andhra Pradesh's captaincy duties. He slammed ACA for giving importance to a player with political influence rather than to him who played 16 Tests for Team India.

Vihari also added that he vowed not to play for Andhra anymore due to embarrassment and humiliation after being asked to quit captaincy duties.

Hanuma Vihari also shared a letter on his X handle (formerly Twitter), which was signed by his teammates and requested Andhra Cricket Association to continue with the veteran cricketer as a captain of the side.

The whole team knows! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5dFkmjGN9 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024

After Vihari stepped down as captain, Andhra Cricket was lead by Ricky Bhui for the remaining Ranji Trophy 2023-24 matches until their quarterfinal defeat to Madhya Pradesh.

ACA shocking claims against Hanuma Vihari

As per the report by India Today, Andhra Cricket Association levelled serious allegations against resigned captain Hanuma Vihari. In a letter, ACA revealed that Vihari was 'emotionall frustrated' after not being picked for Indian Team in Test Cricket.

The letter further added that Hanuma Vihari was kept in the team due to his experience despite certain players' parents complained about local players not getting the opportunities to play.

"He asked the Andhra Cricket Association to continue on behalf of Andhra, apologising for being emotional and frustrated for not being selected in the Indian team, as he was not given the NOC." ACA wrote in a letter.

"The parents of the players have brought it to the attention of the association many times that the local players are losing opportunities due to players coming and going of the team. But keeping in mind Vihari’s experience, the team management kept him. However, it is unfortunate that Vihari is making false accusations on social media platforms." the association added.

Players signed 'under threats', claims ACA

"Hanuma Vihari has alleged that despite all the players in the team supporting him to continue as the captain, he was removed. In this regard, the concerned players have complained to the Andhra Cricket Association against Vihari."

"Some players have complained to the Andhra Cricket Association that they were forced to sign under threats. Andhra Cricket Association will thoroughly investigate all the complaints received and report the facts to the BCCI."

Andhra Cricket Association denied Prudhvi Raj KN being politically influenced player as he didn't get a single match in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

"Another player in the team, Prudhvi Raj KN accused Hanuma Vihari of being a politically influential person. These allegations are completely untrue. Being the 17th member of the Andhra Ranji Trophy team, KN Prithvi Raj did not make the Ranji team even once.

He played in Under 14, Under 16 age group cricket from childhood, Under-19, Vinoo Mankad and Cooch Bihar Trophy, Under 23, and 25 Col. C K Naidu Trophy and showed good talent. He played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023."

Players complained of foul languages used by Vihari, alleges ACA

Andhra Cricket Association revealed that a player filed a complaint with the association about on-field behaviour of Hanuma Vihari after the first match against Bengal. The association further stated that players complained to the managers about the foul language and misbehaviour by Hanuma Vihari during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"In the Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in January this year, Hanuma Vihari, who was then captain of the team, played another injured wicket-keeper, not Prithviraj. We also received a complaint that Vihari had personally insulted the player in front of everyone during the Ranji match in Bengal. The aggrieved player lodged an official complaint with the Andhra Cricket Association." the letter stated.

"Moreover, players had previously complained to the Andhra Team Managers Association that Vihari used foul language and misbehaved with fellow players during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. It was stated that due to the behaviour of Hanuma Vihari, there was a class difference in the team.

"In January 2024, after the first Ranji Trophy match, ACA Senior Selection Committee Chairman, Vasireddy Chandramouli Prasad Chaudhary, sent an e-mail to the Andhra Cricket Association, proposing a new captain following complaints about Vihari’s form." ACA added.