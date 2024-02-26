Who Is Prudhvi Raj KN? The Politician’s Son Who Allegedly Forced Hanuma Vihari To Quit Andhra Captaincy

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 26, 2024
Prudhvi Raj KN is in centre of controversy following Hanuma Vihari's shocking revelations regarding his resgination from Andhra Pradesh captaincy
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
'The 17th player' Prudhvi Raj complained to his politician father about Hanuma Vihari and he asked ACA to action against resigned captain
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
Prudhvi Raj denied Hanuma Vihari's claims as 'absolutely false' and added that veteran Andhra cricketer made personal attack on him
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
Prudhvi Raj made his domestic debut for Andhra in Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2023
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
Prudhvi represented Andhra Pradesh in Cooch Behar Trophy before making it to the senior team
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
Young Andhra cricketer was added to his state team for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 but didn't get to play a single match
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
Prudhvi playes Rayalseema Kings in Andhra Premier League
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official
In his only List A match against Uttar Pradesh, Prudhvi Raj KN scored 35 runs
Credits: Instagram/Prudhvi_raj_official