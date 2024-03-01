Insurance Shield Cricket Tournament: IDBI Bank Pulls Off Thrilling 2-Run Win Over Union Bank

IDBI Bank defeat Union Bank | Credits: Google

DBI Bank snatch a fighting two-run win against Union Bank of India in a well-contested third round Elite Division match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Batting first, IDBI Bank were restricted to 126 for nine wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Adesh Rane was the leading scorer with 45 runs, while Union Bank bowlers Gaurav Bhanwari 3 for 16 and Anurag Mishra 2 for 13 managed to pick the wickets.

In reply, Union Bank of India were kept in check and were bowled out for 123 in 20 overs. Mohd. Adil Shaikh did his best to keep Union Bank in the fight making 54 runs. But, IDBI bowlers Aditya Chaurasiya 3 for 22 and Anil R. 2 for 9 runs helped their team clinch a tight win.

In another match, HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) Sports Club charged to a fluent seven-wicket win against Central Bank of India Recreation Club.

Brief scores:

Central Bank of India RC 144 for 5, 19 overs (Sanskar Dahelkar 74*, Harsh Tathare 32; Shailesh N. 2/13) lost HPCL Sports Club 145 for 3, 16.2 overs (Aryan C. 50*, Indrajeet Singh 37*, Swayam W. 28; Kastubh Tathare 2/17).

IDBI Bank 126 for 9, 20 overs (Adesh Rane 45; Gaurav Bhanwari 3/16, Anurag Mishra 2/13) beat Union Bank of India 123 all out, 20 overs (Mohd. Adil Shaikh 54; Aditya Chaurasiya 3/22, Anil R. 2/9).