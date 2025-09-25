 'Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again': Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Mohammad Kaif's Flawed Assessment About Suryakumar Yadav's Tactics Amid Asia Cup 2025
Team India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah called Mohammad Kaif's assessment accurate about how Rohit Sharma used him and Suryakumar Yadav is currently doing at in Asia Cup 2025 amid their unbeaten run. By retweeting the former Indian cricketer's tweet on X, Bumrah wrote "Inaccurate before inaccurate again."

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Kaif. | (Credits: X)

