 Good News! Smriti Mandhana’s Father Srinivas Discharged From Hospital, Wedding Still On Hold: Report
Srinivas was admitted on Sunday (November 23) after complaining of uneasiness during breakfast. Smriti immediately postponed her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, choosing to prioritise her father’s health.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Image: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, who suffered a heart attack on the morning of the cricketer’s wedding day, has been discharged from the hospital and is now stable. Srinivas was admitted on Sunday (November 23) after complaining of uneasiness during breakfast. Smriti immediately postponed her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, choosing to prioritise her father’s health.

According to reports, doctors have confirmed that Srinivas is out of danger and recovering well after undergoing angiography, which revealed no blockages. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding remains postponed

Smriti Mandhana's father was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he suffered a heart attack. Smriti's manager Tuhin Mishra had earlier said,“Today in the morning, when Smriti’s father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear; she wants to see her father well and then get married,". Following the incident, the wedding was postponed indefinitely, and new dates are yet to be revealed

Meanwhile, a day after Srinivas’s hospitalisation, Palash Muchhal was also taken to a local hospital in Sangli. His mother, Amita, revealed that the groom-to-be was emotionally overwhelmed by Srinivas’s condition. “Palash was closer to Srinivas than even Smriti and could not handle the tension. He wanted the wedding postponed,” she said.

