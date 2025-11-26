'I Hope Everyone In Indian Dressing Room...': Aakash Chopra Reacts Strongly To South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘Make India Grovel’ Remark

Image: X

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad stirred controversy during a press conference on Day 4 of the Ongoing India vs SOuth Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati. Speaking to the press the Proteas’ coach declared, “We wanted to make India grovel.” The remark prompted sharp reactions on social media.

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra took to social media and urged the Indian dressing room to fully grasp the significance of the phrase. Chopra hinted that the remark wasn’t just competitive banter; it carried echoes from one of cricket’s most controversial chapters.

He wrote, "‘We wanted to make India grovel’ - South African coach after the end of Day-4. I hope everyone in the Indian dressing room has been made to understand what exactly it means and a little bit of history lesson on when it was last used by someone in Cricket. And what happened next ." Chopra’s message appeared to suggest that the remark could become a turning point, depending on how the team channels it.

History behind the word Grovel

Back in 1976 Tony Greig used the word ahead of England’s three-match Tests series against West Indies. That original usage, steeped in the painful racial history of the Caribbean and apartheid-era South Africa, led to widespread condemnation and motivated Clive Lloyd’s West Indies to dismantle England 3–0.

India look to avoid whitewash

India’s hopes of chasing down a towering 549-run target took a major hit as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul departed early, leaving the hosts tottering at 27 for 2 by stumps on day four of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, India were rocked early when Jaiswal (13) edged pacer Marco Jansen in the seventh over, and Rahul (6) fell soon after to off-spinner Simon Harmer in the 10th. At close, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out off 25) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out off 22) were battling to keep India afloat, with 522 runs still required for an improbable win.

Earlier in the day, South Africa’s middle order consolidated their dominance through a gritty display led by Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi. Stubbs top-scored with a patient 94 off 180 balls, while de Zorzi contributed 49 off 68. The pair added 101 runs for the fourth wicket to blunt India’s spinners and put the visitors firmly on top.

Stubbs then combined with Wiaan Mulder (35) for another 82-run stand for the fifth wicket, further extending South Africa’s control before skipper Temba Bavuma declared at 260 for 5. Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) was India’s most successful bowler, while Washington Sundar (1/67) chipped in with an early breakthrough in the morning session.

With one day remaining, India face an uphill battle to avoid a series whitewash and salvage pride in front of their home crowd.