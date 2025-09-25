PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das Again, Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Virtual Semi-Final In Dubai, Pakistan Unchanged

Pakistan and Bangladesh. | (Credits: X)

Updates:

Litton Das continues to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan are unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns at the cauldron of the Dubai international Stadium on September 25, Thursday to determine the second finalist of Asia Cup 2025. The winner will face Team India, who progressed to the decider by getting the better of Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday.

Pakistan, two-time Asia Cup winners, regained significant confidence after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in their second Super 4 game in Abu Dhabi. Their consistent bowling and electric fielding were the taking points from the victory over Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, the batting still has a scope for improvement as Pakistan's middle-order has often been wobbly.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, face a quick turnaround time from their 41-run defeat to Sri Lanka. The Tigers did outstandingly well with the ball and field to restrict the mighty Indian line-up to below 170. But no Bangladeshi batter could stand up to India's bowling, barring Saif Hassan, who stood as a lone warrior with 69. It remains to be seen whether Litton Das will return for the side after missing the India clash due to a side strain.