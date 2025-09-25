 PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das Again, Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Virtual Semi-Final In Dubai, Pakistan Unchanged
Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns at the cauldron of the Dubai international Stadium on September 25, Thursday to determine the second finalist of Asia Cup 2025. The winner will face Team India, who progressed to the decider by getting the better of Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan and Bangladesh. | (Credits: X)

Litton Das continues to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan are unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

'Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again': Jasprit Bumrah Calls Out Mohammad Kaif's Assessment About Suryakumar Yadav's Tactics Amid Asia Cup 2025
Mumbai Crime: Rival Pathology Labs Clash At JJ Hospital, Poor Patients Suffer
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹1.80 Crore By Cyber Impersonators Posing As CBI Officers
Mumbai This Weekend: From Fake Sangeet Evening To Akash Gupta's Live, Here's The Best Of Events For You
Pakistan, two-time Asia Cup winners, regained significant confidence after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in their second Super 4 game in Abu Dhabi. Their consistent bowling and electric fielding were the taking points from the victory over Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, the batting still has a scope for improvement as Pakistan's middle-order has often been wobbly.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, face a quick turnaround time from their 41-run defeat to Sri Lanka. The Tigers did outstandingly well with the ball and field to restrict the mighty Indian line-up to below 170. But no Bangladeshi batter could stand up to India's bowling, barring Saif Hassan, who stood as a lone warrior with 69. It remains to be seen whether Litton Das will return for the side after missing the India clash due to a side strain.

'Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again': Jasprit Bumrah Calls Out Mohammad Kaif's Assessment About...

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das Again, Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Virtual...

Video: Carlos Alcaraz In Excruciating Pain After Hurting His Ankle In His First Match Of Japan Open...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch As Final-Bound Team India Look To Finetune...

'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik...

