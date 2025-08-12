Mumbai Guide: Relive In 1947 At THESE Spots In City That Have Existed Since Before Independence

By: Manasi Kamble | August 12, 2025
Elephanta Caves: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, these rock-cut caves on Elephanta Island feature intricate carvings dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dating back to the 5th-8th centuries, the Trimurti sculpture and other monolithic artworks showcase ancient Indian religious beliefs and artistic prowess.
Taj Mahal Palace Hotel: An iconic hotel opened in 1903, built by Jamsetji Tata. It's a blend of Indo-Saracenic and European architecture, a landmark of luxury. A place whose mere existence speaks volume about India's freedom struggle.
Flora Fountain: A beautiful sculpture of the Roman goddess Flora, built in 1864. It is a key landmark in the historic Fort precinct.
One of Mumbai's landmarks, the Rajabai Clock Tower, was completed in the 1870s and houses the University of Mumbai's library. Sir George Gilbert Scott modeled the Rajabai Clock Tower on the clock tower of the Palace of Westminster in London.
Bombay High Court: A stunning Gothic Revival building, completed in 1878. Its architecture and intricate details reflect the city's colonial-era governance.
David Sassoon Library: An elegant Gothic-style building and reading room established in 1847. It is a historical treasure trove in the Kala Ghoda area.
Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters (1917-1934), was the origin of key movements like Satyagraha and Khadi and is now a dedicated museum.
Gateway of India: A monumental arch built in 1924, commemorating the visit of King George V and Queen Mary. Symbolizes colonial rule's grandeur and its final exit point.
Crawford Market: One of the city's oldest markets, opened in 1869. The building showcases a blend of Gothic and Romanesque architectural styles.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this magnificent Victorian Gothic railway station was completed in 1887. Formerly Victoria Terminus.
