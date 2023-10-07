UP Shocker: Govt Teacher Dies By Suicide After Losing Huge Amount In Cricket Betting In Lalitpur; Bookie Pressurised For Money

Govt Teacher Dies By Suicide | Twitter

Lalitpur: In a shocking incident, a Government school teacher committed suicide by hanging himself after losing money in cricket betting in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. The teacher lost lakhs of rupees in cricket betting and was being pressured by the bookie to deposit money in his account. The brother of the teacher levelled serious allegations against the bookie and said that he sent messages and calls and also pressured his brother for money. His brother killed himself as he could not bear the pressure being created by the bookie for the money.

Betting business is being carried out on a large scale

The teacher has been identified as Chandrashekhar and was a resident of Pindari Village of Jalaun. Betting business is being carried out on a large scale in the country and the bookies create pressure on the punter who loses money in the game. They also abuse and beat the punter to recover the money from them. The brother of the deceased teacher said that his brother was addicted to betting and used to bet on cricket games in Indian Premier League (IPL) and other tournaments.

He had settled an amount of Rs 16 lakh

His brother further alleged that he had settled an amount of Rs 16 lakh after the teacher lost the amount in betting and the bookie was pressuring him to pay the money. He said that he paid the amount for his brother as he promised to leave betting after the amount was settled. His brother said that the bookie also charged interest on the amount that was being lost in the game and also took the amount with interest.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The police reached the spot where the teacher committed suicide and took the dead body in its custody. The police have sent the dead body of the teacher who committed suicide for post-mortem. The police said, "Kotwali police immediately reached the spot, took possession of the body, filled Panchayatnama and sent it for post-mortem, advance legal proceedings are in progress."

