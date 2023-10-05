Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma & Hina Khan After Ranbir Kapoor

The crackdown on Bollywood stars and famous personalities from the Indian entertainment industry continues as the Enforcement Directorate has now summoned actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan in the Mahadev app betting case.

Besides, 100 betting apps are currently on the radar of the ED.

All the three actors will reportedly be interrogated in the capacity of witnesses in the case.

As per ED officials, all three of them were involved in promoting the betting apps in the virtual space, and they also received money for the same. Kapil Sharma reportedly also attended the infamous wedding of promoter Sourabh Chandrakar.

Ranbir Kapoor seeks 2-week exemption

On Wednesday, a summons was sent by the ED to actor Ranbir Kapoor asking him to appear before the officials on October 6. However, the actor reportedly soight a two-week exemption before appearing before the ED and recording his statement. The agency is yet to take a decision on his plea.

The ED hopes to seek explanation from Ranbir regarding the timeline of his promotional activities for the app, the amount he received for these promotions and the people with whom he was in contact during the entire process.

What is the Mahadev betting app scam?

For those unversed, the Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform which is being investigated by the ED and the police due to its illegal money laundering activities.

It came to light when promoter Sourabh Chandrakar got married in a lavish ceremony in Dubai back in February 2023, wherein a staggering Rs 200 crore was spent, that too in cash.

The wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh. All these celebs are currently under the ED radar.

Chandrakar, along with another promoter Ravi Uppal, has been accused of laundering money through benami accounts under the garb of harmless online gaming and betting apps.

