Mumbai Crime: Woman Files Complaint Against Man for Extortion, Threat To Release Secretly Recorded Intimate Video | Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman has filed a complaint at Vakola police station against a man who threatened to release a secretly recorded nude video of her. The victim had met the man on Ola Party app and engaged in a physical relationship with him after he promised to marry her. The accused also allegedly extorted Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones from her.

According to the information provided by the police, a 24-year-old working woman has explained in her complaint that she met Sameer Salim Shaikh (23) on the Ola Party app. During their conversation on the app, they exchanged phone numbers.

Threat of self harm

Shaikh reportedly blackmailed the woman during a video call, holding a knife to his throat and threatening self-harm if she didn't meet him. In response, the victim went to Sambhajinagar to meet him.

Upon meeting, Shaikh had reserved a hotel room where he took her. Under the pretense of marriage, Shaikh engaged in a physical relationship with the woman. During this encounter, the accused secretly recorded a video of the woman without her consent.

Subsequently, the accused threatened to release the video publicly, forcing the woman to hand over Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones to Shaikh.

A police officer noted that even after receiving the money and phones, Shaikh continued to demand additional funds from the woman, which she was unable to provide.

When Shaikh kept asking for money, the woman lodged a complain with the police. On the complaint of the woman, Vakola police have started investigation by registering an FIR against Sameer Shaikh under sections 376, 376 (2) (N), 384,506 and 417 of the IPC.

