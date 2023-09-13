Sextortion Racket: Two More Held, Total 8 Arrested So Far | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two more accused, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in a sextortion racket being run from Guna. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has now been raised to eight, Guna police said.

According to police, a cloth trader from Guna lodged a complaint with Kotwali police station on August 29. In his complaint, the trader stated that a woman approached him and took him to her house.

She offered him a cup of tea that might have been spiked with some sedative, and after having this, he became unconscious. The complainant has also alleged that the accused took his objectionable videos and pictures and later started blackmailing him with those pictures and videos.

Acting the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police collected information about the whereabouts of the gang members and nabbed four people, including a couple.

The police then questioned the accused about the whereabouts of their aides and details of other persons they may have trapped. Based on this, police arrested two more aides from Bhopal.

On Tuesday, the two arrested were produced before the court and sent on police remand for two days. CSP Sweta Gupta said that Kotwali police have been successful in nabbing the culprits.

More arrests will be made soon. During the investigation, the accused allegedly revealed that the gang had been extorting money from vulnerable people in the city after shooting objectionable videos. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

